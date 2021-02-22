Residents who were listed as living in neighboring cities because of their assigned zip codes now can use the City of South Fulton in their addresses when ordering packages, sending mail or registering for various services.
This week, the city received notice that the United States Postal Service has recognized five out of nine zip codes as being in the City of South Fulton — 30311, 30331, 30336, 30337 and 30349.
The remaining zip codes – 30213, 30268, 30291 and 30296 – have not been transferred because of duplicate post office box numbers and street names, both of which could cause sorting or delivery efforts, according to the postal service.
“Starting March 16, citizens will have the option of using South Fulton, GA or Atlanta, GA in the last line of their addresses,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “This is great news because it solidifies our identity and moves us forward as a city.”
Prior to the change, many residents were listed as living in neighboring cities instead of the City of South Fulton. Those people now can officially use City of South Fulton when listing their home addresses.
Postal officials stressed the importance of residents ensuring they use the proper codes when sending or receiving mail. Providing a correct postal code helps couriers speed up delivery and ensures they are able to deliver mail to the right addresses. For example, there may be similar street names in different parts of a city and a parcel which is addressed through a central post office zip code could be incorrectly routed.
“It is very important that customers use the zip code that is presently assigned to them to prevent mail from being returned to sender,” USPS acting Atlanta district manager Lisse Garrett said.
Residents do not have to complete any paperwork with the post office and may continue to use their Atlanta zip code if they so choose.
(0) comments
