Union City Police are searching for a local woman who has been missing since Sept. 30.
Patricia Webb of Union City has been missing for over a month now. Police say Webb is a white female, around 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 130 pounds. Webb has long brownish-blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police say she has a tattoo of a star on her left arm and an unknown tattoo on her upper right arm. The last contact with Webb on Sept. 30, in which she stated she was in Union City.
At this time, police do not suspect foul play. Her family is out of state and is concerned about her welfare as she hasn’t called or reached out.
“We want to ensure we turn over every stone and reach every corner to find Ms. Webb," Union City Police Department spokesperson Officer Jerome Turner Jr. said. "Any missing person alert is a tragic experience to their loved ones. We as law enforcement professionals want to do everything possible to return them back to their loved ones safely and as expeditiously as possible.”
Police ask for anyone with information on Webb's disappearance to please call 911 or Detective Nelson at 770-515-7835.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.