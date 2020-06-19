Police say the siblings of the 6-year-old South Fulton boy shot and killed this week may have accidentally shot their brother with an unattended firearm.
City of South Fulton Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Fox Hall Lane S regarding a person shot call around 6:50 p.m. June 17. A 6-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
The SFPD Criminal Investigation Division was immediately notified and responded to the scene. During the course of the investigation, police determined that the siblings of the victim, ages eight and four, were also present during the shooting.
Preliminary investigation and evidence produced thus far have led detectives to believe that the shooting was accidental by one of the siblings from an unattended weapon.
"The investigation is ongoing," City of South Fulton Police Department wrote in a statement. "Our hearts cry out for this family during this difficult time."
