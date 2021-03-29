South Fulton Police seized more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and edibles, making it the largest drug bust in the department's history.
Following a three-month investigation, three locations were identified by the SFPD Narcotics Unit to be involved in unlawful drug activity.
Upon the execution of multiple search warrants, police found more than 1,000 pounds of edibles and marijuana, 13 guns with 1 being stolen out of Dallas, 33 arrest warrants with additional pending, 30 people physically went to jail for marijuana trafficking, one person had an outstanding warrant for armed robbery out of Riverdale, 31 people received citations for criminal trespassing and were released and 10 vehicles impounded.
"It really is a bold step to take this sort of a warehouse and then turn it into a drug operation," Police Chief Keith Meadow said. "Certainly unusual from our standpoint. As you can see from the number of individuals we have detained behind us, it was well patronized."
This case was investigated by the SFPD Narcotics Unit. Multiple agencies across metro-Atlanta assisted with the case, including the Drug Enforcement Agency, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), Georgia Bureau of Investigations, South Metro SWAT, Fulton County Police Department SWAT, Cobb County Police Department SWAT, Fulton County Sheriff's Office and Clayton County Sheriff's Office.
