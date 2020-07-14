The East Point Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly raped and attacked a woman at an East Point motel.
Police were dispatched July 7 to the Motel 6 at 1377 Virginia Ave. in East Point in reference to an assault. The female victim told police a male attacked her at the motel.
He is described as a black male, light skin complexion, 6`1" in height and around 300 lbs. Police say he has a muscular/solid build. He was wearing a black cap, blue surgical mask, black shirt, dark gym shorts and black slide shoes. He came from the third floor stairs.
Please notify East Point Police Detective Watts with any information at 404-270-7069 or contact https://atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers/. Information can remain anonymous and a reward may be given for information leading to the capture of this suspect.
