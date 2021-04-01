Union City Police are searching for Preston Grissom, who they say has been missing since February.
Grissom is 5’6” and 130 lbs., with brown eyes, short twist sponge hairstyle and was last seen wearing a black Starter hoodie and gray sweatpants. He has two tattoos — a cross on his right arm and “Karen” on his left arm.
Grissom was reported last seen in Union City near the intersection of Stonewall Tell Road and South Fulton Parkway on Feb. 10, at around 1 a.m. There has been no contact between Grissom and his family since this date, which is extremely uncharacteristic.
Union City Police Department held a press conference with the family and friends of Grissom to ask the public’s assistance in locating him. Grissom has heavy ties to the Riverdale Road area of Clayton County and works in Douglas County.
Grissom’s 11-year-old son, Preston Grissom, Jr., spoke at the press conference and pled for his father’s safe return.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Preston Grissom, please call 770-515-7850 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the whereabouts of Grissom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.