Police are searching for a man who they say stabbed a 17-year-old Dunkin' employee.
The Union City Police Department responded to an aggravated assault call on the evening of Dec. 5, at the Union City Dunkin' off SR-138. Police say the 17-year-old was laying on the floor when they arrived, with stab wounds on her arm.
According to the employee, an unknown Black male become angry in the drive-thru line when he was unable to get what he wanted. The customer pulled off in a red, four-door Audi before entering the restaurant five minutes later. Police say the man started arguing with the employees. During the argument, the customer pulled out of knife and being trying to stab the victim.
Union City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division seeks the public’s assistance in the identity man. Police say they have surveillance footage of the attack and the man left behind a single white shoe.
"UCPD Criminal Investigations Division wants to bring justice to this minor aged employee and identify this subject as quickly as possible," Public Information Officer Officer. J. Turner said.
Anyone with information is asked to email Detective M. West, Criminal Investigations Division at mwest@unioncityga.org or directly via phone at 770-515-7839.
