South Fulton Police say the man who was shot in the chest at a Walmart parking lot on Old National Highway has died.
Police say the victim ran back inside of the store and collapsed. The victim was taken to the hospital, where police say he died.
Investigators are attempting to identify and arrest the gunman.
(1) comment
And that’s a surprise in that neighborhood!
