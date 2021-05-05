Union City Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Union City hotel and left two people injured.
At around 4 p.m. May 5, UCPD Patrol Officers were dispatched to Country Hearth Inn & Suites at 6710 Shannon Parkway in regards to a shooting with multiple victims.
Once officers arrived on scene they found a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and the man sustained a gunshot wound to the lower torso. Both were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
Union City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is on scene processing evidence and obtaining witness statements.
Police say there is no active threat to the community at this time.
