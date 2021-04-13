The discovery of a charred body led to the arrest of two men responsible for at least three other homicides, including the rape and death of a Clark Atlanta University student in 2019, according to police.
Anthony Laquan Goss, 31, and Roy Hill, 20, both remain in the Fulton County Jail, each charged with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, armed robbery, arson and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Using cell phone data to tie suspects to the nearly two-year-old crime scene, City of South Fulton police were able to arrest and charge the pair of men, who investigators say kidnapped, robbed and shot the victim.
Police say both face a litany of charges from other agencies stemming from a shooting and three other homicides, including the rape and murder of a Clark Atlanta University student in 2019.
Investigators say Goss and Hill encountered Vincent Marsh, 55, on July 16 as he took out the garbage near his home on Pleasant Hill Road. Security camera footage later shows Marsh being forced at gunpoint to withdraw cash from a Bank of America ATM on Old National Highway.
“We think he was pistol whipped because he was bleeding form his head,” lead investigator on the case Detective J. King said.
Police later found Marsh’s body in the back seat of a car that had been set afire at the intersection of Pleasant Ridge and Old National. Marsh was so badly burned that the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office had to use dental records to make a positive identification.
King said Marsh had been shot in the head and that officers recovered a .40-caliber bullet from the car.
In the following months, police followed numerous leads and were close to a resolution when East Point police found numerous weapons, including a .40-caliber handgun, and cellphones in a rental car in which Goss and Hill were riding. They tried earlier to return the car, which was riddled with bullet holes.
When asked to file a damage report, the men left the rental company – still in the car – and were stopped later, after the company notified police. Police say both men were questioned about the Marsh case, but were released because of lack of key evidence.
Goss was arrested later for an outstanding warrant in Henry County. While incarcerated there, he bragged to a cellmate about a body burned in a car on Old National Highway, according to King.
Then, after a GBI ballistics expert matched the handgun found during the traffic stop to the bullet discovered with Marsh’s body, police began to close in on the suspects.
“Our investigators have put in countless hours working tirelessly to solve these cases and bring closure to the families of victims like Mr. Marsh,” Police Chief Keith Meadows said. “Their efforts help us every day to live up to our mission of keeping South Fulton residents safe.”
They turned to technology to finally solve the case.
“One of the cell phones found in the car during the traffic stop showed in its internet history a search for a burned body,” King said, adding that another cellphone pinged to Hill’s home.
Using tracking data from the phone, investigators were able to trace the whereabouts of Goss and Hill on the night of the murder. The information showed a clear path that started from where Marsh was abducted, meandered around the area for a few hours and ended where Marsh’s body was found.
South Fulton officers found both Goss and Hill in jail in a separate case on April 1.
“It’s exciting to be able to use technology to solve cases like this,” King said. “But the best part was making the call to the family of Mr. Marsh. We can never bring the loved one back, but we can let the family know that justice will be served."
