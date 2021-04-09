City of South Fulton police confiscated 77 pounds of meth from a meth lab linked to a Mexican drug cartel.
South Fulton investigators worked with others from state and federal agencies on the bust, which came after anonymous tips about the drug operation. Officers seized a stolen car, a stolen shotgun and $1,245 in cash. The meth is estimated to have a street value of about $290,000.
“We’ve seen significant activity involving meth and heroin, including overdose cases, in the northern part of the city,” Police Chief Keith Meadows said.
Police say investigators recently found about 35 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Roosevelt Highway.
“Homeland security contacted us with information about a suspected meth lab that was connected to the cartel,” Meadows said.
Officers executed a federal warrant Tuesday morning at a home on 5359 Stonewall Tell Road, where police say they found four pounds of methamphetamine. While executing a second federal warrant at 5963 Westbrook Road in Union City, police found the 77 pounds of meth along with equipment, including drying racks, used to produce it.
Investigators charged Isidoro Palacious, 59, with trafficking methamphetamine. With federal charges pending, police are working to seize both properties, which belong to Palacious, because of their drug-related histories and ties to the cartel.
“Our area is considered a hub for meth trafficking,” Meadows said. “Interstate 85 is a major route for trafficking between Atlanta and Florida.”
The case comes less than two weeks after South Fulton police broke up a drug “superstore” in a warehouse where dealers gathered to sell marijuana and other narcotics. Sixty-four people were charged in that case, with additional arrests expected.
“We’re taking the necessary steps to drive out drug-related activity,” Meadows said. “The message is clear. If you’re producing or trafficking narcotics, it’s time for you to leave the City of South Fulton.”
