Police say a body found in the trunk of a car in Newnan may be linked to a homicide in Union City.
Coweta County Sheriff's Department responded to a call regarding a car fire around midnight on Dec. 20. Police arrived to a car fully engulfed in flames near the Poplar Road and Newnan Bypass intersection.
After the fire was extinguished, police say the found deceased male in the trunk of the car. A vehicle of interest was located in Union City, where investigators had contact with a male who was brought in for questioning.
At this time, police believe the homicide occurred in Union City. Coweta County Investigators are currently working with Union City Police and the GBI.
Police are not releasing any names. This is an ongoing investigation with charges pending.
