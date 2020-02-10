The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Jonesboro man dead.
According to the GBI, an Atlanta Police officer was working an off-duty job in a parking lot near Lyfe ATL, 201 Courtland Street SE in Atlanta. At around 1:40 a.m., the officer observed an exchange of gunfire between multiple groups of people in several vehicles.
At that time, the GBI said the officer gave verbal commands to a man and discharged their firearm during the incident. The subject, identified as Edward Barnett III, 28, of Jonesboro, died on scene.
Two individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds obtained during the exchange of gunfire. Both individuals are in stable condition. No officers were injured in this incident.
APD will be obtaining charges for numerous subjects involved in this incident. According to the GBI, multiple weapons, suspected drugs and cash were found at the scene. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.