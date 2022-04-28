The City of South Fulton will install water vessels in 10 of the city’s parks in an effort to curb heat related injuries among the city’s children.
The city’s decision is a response to 12-year-old Johnny Tolbert’s death at Welcome All Park in July, 2016.
According to Tolbert’s mother, Tartithia Wright, he was completing drills during football practice when he suffered from heat stroke. She campaigned for the Johnny Tolbert ordinance to be passed during an April 26 city council meeting.
“It’s not just for my child, it’s for other kids too,” Wright said. “I can’t say that the water vessels will save all the kids at the park, but I can say it will at least help until the paramedics get there.”
South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Willis, who helped Wright fight for the ordinance to be passed, hopes that it will help kids across the city.
“Johnny Tolbert was a precious young man whose life mattered and lost his life doing what he loved,” Councilwoman Willis said. “This legislation will mandate that coaches who participate in the City of South Fulton organized youth programs be trained on heat-related protocol and place water vessels at city park facilities to cool body temperatures if a youth encounters a heat-related injury.”
During an April 27 press conference, Willis made her intentions for the ordinance’s reach across the state of Georgia clear.
“I am going to reach out to my colleagues in other cities that I am familiar with and have great relationships with, and ask them to pass this legislation,” Willis said.
The water vessels will be donated by former Atlanta Braves player Marquis Grissom's charity organization, as well as Georgia Power.
