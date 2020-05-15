The Atlanta Regional Commission is moving forward with the Southern Fulton Comprehensive Transportation Plan and is seeking the public’s input on the initiative.
The plan is being conducted for the cities of Hapeville, East Point, College Park, South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn, Palmetto and Chattahoochee Hills. Residents can weigh in on the plan one of two ways: an online survey or by participating in upcoming virtual public meetings. In both formats individuals can give feedback on project types and funding priorities.
To take the survey, visit https://bit.ly/SFCTPSurvey2.
Also, there are two more virtual meetings residents can participate in: May 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. and May 20 from 11 a.m. to noon. Both meetings will follow the same agenda and use the same content. To take part in the meetings and to ensure safety and security, one must register by visiting www.southernfultonctp.org.
A meeting confirmation, access code and any other information needed will be provided via email. The website also contains general project information including meeting presentations and summaries and other documents. The meetings will also be streamed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/southernfultonctp.
