The Fulton County Department of Community Development, Homeless Division, as the collaborative applicant for the GA-502 Fulton County Continuum of Care, announced the annual Point In Time count, effective Jan. 23 through Jan. 27. Volunteers are needed for the effort.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, which requires Continuums of Care to conduct Point In Time counts as a means of determining federal funding to address homelessness, encourages an annual count.
The count data creates a "snapshot" of the scope and scale of homelessness, which provides policymakers and funders with critical information on the number and demographic characteristics of homeless citizens.
The Fulton County Continuum of Care is designed to promote Fulton County’s cities’ (excluding Atlanta) community-wide commitment to ending homelessness; provide funding for nonprofits and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families; promote access to mainstream programs for homeless individuals and families; and optimize self-sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
The Atlanta Continuum of Care is independent from Fulton County’s and exclusively supports work in Atlanta.
The 2023 Point In Time count is open for registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.