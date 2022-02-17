Growing up, College Park-based urban farmer and CEO of Metro Atlanta Urban Farm Bobby Wilson saw his future in agriculture simply because he knew that people always needed to eat. Present day, Wilson knows his calling goes beyond providing food to those in need.
“Later on in life I really realized that from my standpoint of spending most of my life in education, going to work for the University of Georgia, and working in some of the poorest neighborhoods in the metro Atlanta area, it was about feeding people, but it wasn’t about feeding people food,” Wilson said. “It was about feeding the spirit of the folks and uplifting them.”
Wilson grew up in Bay Springs, Mississippi, a small town which he says had two red lights and about 3,500 people. He observed many African American farmers in Bay Springs who farmed in addition to factory jobs, but he knew that his life’s focus would be agriculture.
“I made a decision that when I went off to college that I would major in agriculture because I figured I could get a job and it wouldn’t be difficult to get a job,” Wilson said. “After spending more than half of my life in agriculture I realized it was the right choice for me.”
The City of College Park is continuously reaping benefits from Wilson’s Metro Atlanta Urban Farm. According to Wilson, the plot of land that used to be a crime haven now houses his organization, giving College Park residents access to fresh food, educational programs, events, and more.
“One of the things that College Park gives Metro Atlanta Urban Farm credit for is reducing the crime on the north end of the city,” Wilson said. “Now it’s a private piece of property that really helps improve the quality of life of those who live near and around the farm.”
After devoting over 12 years of his life to the Metro Atlanta Urban Farm, Wilson was appointed to the Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production Federal Advisory Committee on Jan. 14.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s website, “The Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Advisory Committee will advise the Secretary on the development of policies and outreach relating to urban, indoor, and other emerging agricultural production practices; and any other aspects of the implementation of the Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production section of the 2018 Farm Bill.”
Wilson says he plans to seize this opportunity to advise the Secretary and Director of the Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production by ensuring that his voice, and the voices of his constituents are heard.
“I want to be a voice for those of us who work in the urban agriculture communities across the country,” Wilson said. “I want to speak on their behalf and hope to bring forth programs that’s gonna impact urban agriculture across the great nation of ours.”
According to Wilson, urban agriculture has not always been celebrated and accepted by the United States Department of Agriculture. Wilson’s appointment to the Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production Federal Advisory Committee is novel because the advisory committee is the first of its kind.
“Today at least urban agriculture is on the agenda of the department of agriculture and they’re looking at new ways to fund it,” Wilson said. “If you go to the website of the USDA you’ll find many cases where they have used Metro Atlanta Urban Farm to promote urban agriculture but they’re not giving us any money to support us.”
The USDA began offering grant money for proposed urban agriculture and innovative production projects in 2020. Wilson’s Metro Atlanta Urban Farm is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, partly relying on volunteers and donations for support.
Donations help fund MAUF’s facilities and various programs such as gardening instruction, leadership courses for community members, food distribution, and farm tours.
According to Bobby Wilson, MAUF goes far beyond simply growing and distributing food.
“Urban agriculture is more than planting a seed and watching it grow,” Wilson said. “That’s why it’s important that our stories are being told, that we are impacting families and communities throughout this great nation of ours through urban agriculture.”
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations website, “Farming in cities and towns can improve food security, especially of the urban poor. Depending on the local context, policy makers should seize the opportunities of urban agriculture or promote alternative ways to fight hunger.”
Cathy Walker, MAUF’s Director of Programs agrees that urban farming can be vitally important to the population that the organization works with.
“We work in underserved communities,” Walker said. “That’s why urban agriculture is important to us, that’s why we have a community garden at the farm set aside.”
According to the USDA’s website, better food accessibility across the United States may lead to lower unemployment rates and easier access to nutritious foods.
Dr. Margarett Wilson, Co-founder, Preventive Health Consultant and Business Coordinator for MAUF, works to ensure that recipients of the farm’s produce are well educated about their health through methods such as educational meetings, cooking demonstrations, and one on one discussions with community members about preventative care.
“We try to instill in them that it is far better to prevent medical problems in the first place than to treat them once they occur,” Wilson said. “Eating a good healthy diet and daily exercise is the best ‘ounce of prevention’.”
Community members can also buy vegetables from the farm, reserve areas of the farm for events, and sign up for specialized courses such as gardening by calling 404-788-2432, or emailing bobbymauf@gmail.com.
