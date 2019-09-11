Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. announced the guilty pleas of three teenagers in Fulton County Superior Court on Sept. 11 for the violent armed robberies of two pizza delivery drivers.
On July 6, 2017, 16-year-old Tyyneefah Wells called Marco’s Pizza in College Park for a delivery to an abandoned home along Smoke Ridge Drive. When the driver, 20-year-old King Melton arrived, he was attacked by Wells and 14-year-old De’Quandre Weaver. Melton tried to get away from the teens as they attempted to steal his car at gunpoint, but he was shot once in the arm, hip, and genitals. Melton was critically injured but still managed to escape in his vehicle while the teens fled the scene. The following day, on July 7, 2017, Wells called Papa John’s Pizza for a delivery to a home along Buckhurst trail. When the driver, 31-year-old Felicia Evans arrived, a gun was pressed to the back of her head. Wells, Weaver, and 13-year-old Anthony Cleveland punched Evans in the face, stole her wallet, and fled in her vehicle. The teens were later arrested when police located the stolen car. Wells, Weaver, and Cleveland are all members of a prominent Atlanta street gang in south Fulton County, stated officials.
Cell phone video captured by Weaver shortly after the shooting of Melton was presented in open court. In the video, Weaver can be seen waving the gun and talking about the robbery and shooting while laughing. "He didn't realize he had been hit until he looked at his shoulder," Weaver said in the homemade footage. "I bet (he) went right back to the pizza place and was like 'boy, I quit.' (...) He said 'this is all I got' and pulled out his wallet."
Weaver was sentenced to 20 years to serve, while Wells was sentenced to 15 years (to serve 8 years) and Cleveland was sentenced to 15 years to (serve 4 years).
"District Attorney Howard has reminded people over and over again that gang activity involving juveniles is a serious issue in our community. It is impacting our high schools, our middle schools, our elementary schools, and it is spreading among male and female students as evidenced by this case. It is the hope of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office that community partners will join with us as we fight to stop this growing epidemic," said Cara Convery, Deputy District Attorney of Gangs and Guns for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.