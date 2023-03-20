Union City Mayor Vince Williams was recently elected as chair of the Metro Atlanta Mayors Association, a cooperative alliance of the mayors of more than 70 cities in the 10-county metro Atlanta region.
Williams, the immediate past president of the National League of Cities, served as president of the Georgia Municipal Association in 2020-2021 and most recently served as vice chair of the mayor’s association.
Williams was first elected to Union City’s city council in 2007 and was elected mayor in 2013.
A native of Memphis, Mayor Williams is a graduate of Lemoyne-Owen College, where he earned a B.A. in Political Science. He worked for more than 25 years in Corporate America and is an Associate Pastor. Williams has served on numerous boards and committees.
Williams has represented Union City, the State of Georgia, and the United States by participating in the U.S. — China Exchange Association’s U.S. Business Matchmaking Conference, where he met with a delegation of elected officials and business leaders from Japan, Africa, and China to discuss how those countries could invest in America. His work has been recognized on the State level by former Gov. Nathan Deal and Gov. Brian Kemp, which led to appointments to the County and Municipal Probation Advisory Council, Georgia’s 911 Advisory Council, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Williams is also a recipient of the Outstanding Citizen Award given by the office of the Secretary of State and the 2017 President’s Volunteer Service Award given by President Barack Obama. In 2018, Mayor Williams was awarded Mayor of the Year by The Georgia Minority Business Awards and has been honored multiple times by Georgia Trend Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential/Notable Georgians.
“It is truly humbling to serve in this new role as chair of the Metro Atlanta Mayors Association,” Williams said in a statement. “I look forward to the opportunity of leading the conversation around the many regional issues that are important to every city in the Metro Atlanta Region while bringing real solutions, progress and change. Mayors not only understand firsthand the uphill challenges cities face, but they also provide wisdom, advice and best practices, to remedy these issues. From public safety, housing, economic development, broadband and infrastructure, mayors must get it done. I’m honored to have been selected by my peers to shepherd the collective strengths and message of cities in the metro Atlanta region.”
Williams succeeds Tyrone Mayor Eric Dial as chair. The Metro Atlanta Mayors Association Executive Committee selected Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul as vice-chair of the organization.
An affiliate of the Georgia Municipal Association, the mayor association’s purpose is to foster communications among cities in the metro Atlanta region, support public policy decisions beneficial to them, coordinate activities among the cities that benefit the entire region, and communicate identified needs to federal, state and regional agencies and organizations and residents of the region.
