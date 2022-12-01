Union City Mayor Vince R. Williams takes a permanent role on the National League of Cities Board of Directors having served as outgoing 2021-2022 President.
Elections for new leadership was held at 2022 City Summit in Kansas City, Missouri. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders, and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington, D.C. by building strong federal-local partnerships.
"It is my honor and privilege to serve on the National League of Cities Board of Directors," Williams said. "The needs of our cities, towns, and villages are changing rapidly. The Board is addressing these needs in thoughtful and innovative ways which will benefit our communities for years to come."
Williams is the immediate past President of NLC, served on their Executive Committee, Finance Committee, and was Chair of the Legislation Action Committee. As a Board Member, Williams will now chair the organization’s membership committee and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC's federal advocacy, governance, and membership activities.
"The National League of Cities Board of Directors is critical in guiding our organization's priorities and policies," National League of Cities (NLC) President and Mayor of Tacoma Victoria Woodards said. "NLC's Board is made of a group of incredible and diverse leaders, and I look forward to working closely with them to advance priorities for cities, towns, and villages across the country."
More than 3,000 mayors, councilmembers and delegates from nearly every state and the District of Columbia convened in Kansas City for City Summit. Local leaders are at the frontlines of the nation's most pressing challenges and are working hard to pioneer innovative solutions that move cities, towns and villages forward.
