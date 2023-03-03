Union City Municipal Court is holding an Amnesty Program to promote legal driving privileges, settle outstanding violations with the court, and reduce arrests for individuals with past due traffic citations, failure to appear status, and/or active bench warrants.
“The goal is to help place citizens who have violations on the right path as well as promote efficiency in Court Services,” a news release said.
From March 6 to April 28, individuals with outstanding fines from 2010 to 2022 can pay the outstanding fine(s) in full, with all contempt fees forgiven. If the offense(s) require a mandatory court appearance, a court date will be scheduled in May to appear before a Judge, and all failure to appear fees, warrants, and warrant fees will be cleared and/or forgiven.
To pay the original fines, defendants can go to Municipal Court at 5060 Union Street, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Court Services office will also hold office hours during this Amnesty Program on two Saturdays, March 25 and April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This process must be completed in person; therefore, no over-the-phone payments or court date requests will be accepted.
Payment forms include cash, money order, cashier checks, and credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, and Discover Card only).
