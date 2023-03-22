Brian K. Jones, Councilman of Union City, has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2023 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Federal Advocacy Committee.
Councilman Jones was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on sustainability, climate change, community resilience, water infrastructure and more. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.
As a member of the committee, Councilman Jones will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns, and villages before Congress, with the administration, and at home.
“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington. “I am excited to have Councilman Jones serve on the Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee and look forward to working with him to ensure every city, town and village in this nation has the resources they need to thrive.”
The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Cindy Dyballa, Councilmember of Takoma Park, Maryland; Vice Chair Brian Jones, Councilmember of Union City, Georgia and Vice Chair Leslie Pool, Councilmember of Austin, Texas.
(0) comments
