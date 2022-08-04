Underground Atlanta will host Atlanta’s first ever Mystic Swamp Fest, a two-day music festival and skateboard competition featuring over twenty bands, pro and amateur skateboarding tournaments and a variety of food, art and entertainment vendors.
Set for Aug. 13 and 14, the weekend-long event will transform Underground Atlanta into a haunted fairytale fantasy of live music and friendly competition. Mystic Swamp Fest is the latest activation to join the historic property as Lalani Ventures continues to draw interest from immersive concepts that recognize the value of being located in the iconic venue.
Jimi Davies, owner of Wildflower Guitars and founder of Mystic Swamp Fest, began developing the idea in his hometown of Valdosta over five years ago. Davies hosted years of music festivals at a local wakeboard compound, bringing hundreds of competitors and festival-goers to South Georgia. When he moved to Atlanta and began working at Underground Atlanta, it was natural that his festival followed. Working alongside Michael Stansy, a fellow artist with residency on property, Davies leverages his expertise in the art and entertainment world to further elevate the event.
"What better way to celebrate various forms of art than a skateboarding and music festival at the epicenter of art and entertainment in Downtown Atlanta," Davies said. "With its rich history of fresh art and culture, Underground is the obvious place for the festival. We wanted to host this year’s event in a place that has an artistic identity in Atlanta and we’re looking forward to using the development’s incredible backdrop to elevate the whole experience."
Qualifying heats for the skateboarding competition begin at 3 p.m. Aug. 13, with music beginning at 4 p.m. Final heats will begin Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. and music will start at 4 p.m. Both pro and amateur divisions are invited to participate and there is a $10 sign-up fee for the contest, with all the sign-up money collected being awarded to podium winners.
Additionally, entry into the festival is $20 for one-day tickets and $30 for two-day tickets, available for purchase online. Competitors will receive a $5 waiver with proof of festival ticket purchase. In addition to a cash prize, podium winners will receive a hand-crafted art deck from Sapient Skateboards, a Chicago-based company that specializes in handcrafted skateboards and various products from Stratosphere Skateboards in Little Five Points Atlanta.
The festival will have two stages and feature artists including Atlanta local favorite, CHEW; Athens-based rapper and linguist, Linqua Franqua; futuristic synth pop group from Austin, Urban Heat; and three-piece Indie-Punk band from Athens, Monsoon. Sponsors of the festival include: The Pit, a band practice rental space; Motherload, a vintage and antique store in Decatur; Underground Atlanta, host to the event; Wildflower Guitars, event organizer, Jimi Davies’ company; Sapient Skateboards and Stratosphere Skateboards.
"As we continue to reestablish Underground’s significance in Downtown Atlanta, attracting unique experiences that engage the community and enliven the streets is our top priority, while bigger, long-term redevelopment plans are in the works," CEO of Lalani Ventures Shaneel Lalani said. "We’re focused on laying the groundwork for the transformation of Underground into a urban destination that will attract residents and visitors for generations to come."
For festival tickets, visit bit.ly/3bsIlzZ.
