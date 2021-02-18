The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) announced it is opening four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, including one in south Fulton County, Feb. 22.
They will be located at the Delta Flight Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW in Hapeville, plus Albany, Clarkesville and Macon. Operating weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the drive-through sites have the capacity to vaccinate 1,100 individuals per day, per location for a total of 22,000 a week between each of the four sites.
“GEMA/HS’ efforts are designed to address the vaccination needs of underserved populations that have been hardest hit by COVID-19,” GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings said in a news release. “The four sites selected all have surrounding populations with high percentages of minorities and individuals with incomes below the poverty line.”
The Hapeville site is the second one located in south Fulton. In December, the county opened one at Fulton County Executive Airport at Brown Field (formerly Charlie Brown Airport) in Atlanta before moving it to the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park Feb. 16 after some local officials complained it was too far north to serve the entire area.
Appointments for the state's site are required and can be made by visiting myvaccinegeorgia.com. Only individuals who meet the Phase 1A+ vaccination guidelines are eligible. This phase includes healthcare workers, long-term care facilities’ residents and employees, adults 65 and older and their caregivers and first responders (law enforcement, fire personnel including volunteer fire departments, dispatchers and 911 operators).
“The GEMA/HS mass vaccination sites will not accept walk-ups, and we are strictly adhering to the guidelines for who is eligible for vaccination,” Stallings said. “We highly encourage people to complete the registration process using a mobile device, which makes the intake process faster.”
Registrants who do not meet the eligibility criteria will not receive a vaccine. Only one appointment can be made per person. Individuals that require special assistance can use the TTY number.
For more information or to make an appointment, visit myvaccinegeorgia.com.
