Georgia Voter

The City of Fairburn announces that a mayoral runoff election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, between incumbent Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst and candidate Mario Avery for the Office of Mayor.

State of Georgia elections requires a majority of votes in a primary or special election, with the winning candidate achieving 50.1% to win.

If no candidate receives the necessary majority of votes, “a primary runoff or special election runoff between the candidates receiving the two highest numbers of votes shall be held."

Fairburn Mayoral Runoff election shall be held at the time and place specified by the Georgia Board of Elections.

Fulton County Board of elections reports the Nov. 3 results for Fairburn Mayor:

Candidate Percentage Votes

  • Mario Avery - 49.15 percent (892 votes)
  • Elizabeth Carr-Hurst (I) - 35.10 percent (637 votes)
  • Samantha Hudson -  15.76 percent (286 votes)
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.