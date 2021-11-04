Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 4, 2021 @ 12:54 pm
The City of Fairburn announces that a mayoral runoff election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, between incumbent Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst and candidate Mario Avery for the Office of Mayor.
State of Georgia elections requires a majority of votes in a primary or special election, with the winning candidate achieving 50.1% to win.
If no candidate receives the necessary majority of votes, “a primary runoff or special election runoff between the candidates receiving the two highest numbers of votes shall be held."
Fairburn Mayoral Runoff election shall be held at the time and place specified by the Georgia Board of Elections.
Fulton County Board of elections reports the Nov. 3 results for Fairburn Mayor:
Candidate Percentage Votes
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Gauranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.