State officials have requested an emergency hearing in the case of a former private landfill in the city of South Fulton, saying the owner has violated a contempt of court ruling by failing to provide regular updates of his efforts to clean the site.
Richard Dunn, director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division filed the notice Nov. 15 in Fulton County Superior Court against landfill owner Tandy Bullock.
City of South Fulton officials have been meeting regularly with the environmental protection division and other state and federal officials to “bring closure to the matter,” a news release said.
“Our citizens continue to suffer from the lack of accountability by the owner of this site. The worsened conditions caused by his attempt to self-manage this clean-up are unacceptable because of the impact on our citizens and our environment,” South Fulton District 4 Councilman Jaceey Sebastian said in a statement. “While I am pleased to see the state’s continued work on this case, strong and courageous actions need to be taken at all levels and by all branches of government to rid us of this disaster, which is less than a mile from three of our schools.”
In August, Superior Court Judge Belinda Edwards ordered Bullock to work with state officials to develop a plan for cleaning his property, including setting milestones and penalties for missed deadlines. Edwards further ordered Bullock to meet quarterly in court to track the proposed cleanup, which she ordered to be completed by the end of 2024.
“Just one month into Bullock’s scheduled clean-up of the site, he already has failed to comply with this court’s order,” Dunn’s notice reads. “Bullock failed to submit any documentation to (Environmental Protection Division) concerning the first removal deadline in this court’s order.”
Edwards’ order required Bullock to remove 1,000 cubic yards of waste from his site by Oct. 31 and to submit supporting documentation to the division, also called EPD, within five days of that deadline.
“As of the time of this filing, EPD has received no documentation or communication from Bullock of any kind related to his removal of waste from the site,” Dunn’s notice reads.
According to the notice, Bullock also failed to provide a status update within 10 days of the deadline.
“This court’s docket does not indicate that anything has been filed since the court entered its contempt order and EPD has not received a copy of any status report,” the notice reads. “The failure to submit documentation and a status report each constitute explicit violations of this court’s contempt order and evidence a greater failure to comply with the order’s substantive removal requirements.”
The unpermitted landfill operated for years on Bishop Road in southeastern South Fulton before catching fire in September 2018. Fueled by construction debris, including wood, trees and stumps, the site burned for eight months. Residents have reported flare-ups in more recent years.
The excessive smoke became a nuisance for many residents in the area as well as a health concern, particularly for those with existing respiratory problems. At one point, Bullock faced a fine of more than $1 million if he did not clean the site.
Dunn’s notice highlights complaints from a neighbor living near the landfill that flames and smoke were observed at the site on Oct. 31.
“EPD returned to the site on Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 and documented that, while the surface flames were no longer visible, the pile continued to smoke, demonstrating that it still was burning,” the notice reads.
The EPD received another complaint about flames at the site on Nov. 6, according to the notice.
