Officials with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division recently filed a notice of noncompliance with Fulton County’s Superior Court, charging a local landfill owner with repeatedly violating a court order that he clean the site.
Filed by EPD Director Richard E. Dunn, the notice says T. Ross Bullock, CEO of B&B Construction Processing on Bishop Road in the City of South Fulton, has not complied with the court’s contempt order issued in September 2022.
“Specifically, it states Bullock has failed to remove a set amount of waste from his property each month, provide the EPD with monthly documentation of the waste removed and file monthly status reports with the court showing his compliance with the order,” a news release from the City of South Fulton said.
At a court hearing in February, the EPD presented evidence that Bullock failed to remove any waste in October, November or December and did not file status updates as required by the court.
“Bullock conceded the truth of all of the EPD’s allegations, arguing instead he intended to close the site in place and/or sell the property,” the recently filed notice reads. “But the court’s contempt order expressly required Bullock to continue removing waste while preparing for either pf those events.”
“Bullock has continued to not comply with the contempt order,” the notice reads. “He provided no documentation of waste removal in either February or March and he still has not filed a single status update with the court.”
Also at the February hearing, the EPD asked the court to amend the contempt order to require Bullock to extinguish any fires at the site within 24 hours or provide a written explanation of why could not.
EPD officials also asked that Bullock be required to put active fire prevention procedures in place and provide smoke suppression measures to prevent smoke from affecting the neighboring community.
The court agreed to take the request under advisement.
EPD officials say, under the contempt order, Bullock owes $125,000—$25,000 a month—in penalties for noncompliance in the five months that have passed.
“EPD does not seek any additional relief beyond that requested at the February hearing,” the notice reads, “that the court amend the contempt order to include explicit language related to fires at the property and take any additional actions and impose any penalties necessary to ensure Bullock’s future compliance with this court’s contempt order and Georgia law.”
“The unpermitted landfill operated for years before catching fire in September 2018. Fueled by construction debris, including wood, trees and stumps, the site burned for eight months,” the news release said. “Residents have reported flareups in more recent years. The excessive smoke became a nuisance for many residents in the area as well as a health concern, particularly for those with existing respiratory problems. At one point, Bullock faced a fine of more than $1 million if he did not clean the site.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.