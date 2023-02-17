The 21st annual South Metro Development Outlook Conference, to be held on Wednesday, March 8, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, is returning with elected officials, industry experts, and corporate executives from across the South Metro region.
The conference, presented by Amazon, will feature critical discussions and cutting-edge strategies in economic development, planning, transportation, infrastructure, small businesses, and related issues facing Clayton, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Henry, and south Fulton counties, as well as the city of Atlanta. Additional key sponsors of the conference, known as SMDO23, include ATL Airport CID, HNTB, and The Collaborative Firm.
Mayor Andre Dickens, city of Atlanta; Collie Greenwood, General Manager and CEO of MARTA; Balram “B” Bheodari, General Manager of Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Anna Roach, Executive Director of the Atlanta Regional Commission; and Veronica Maldonado-Torres, of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are among the notable speakers and panelists scheduled to attend.
“The caliber of leaders participating with this year’s SMDO23 is a testament to the tremendous developments and accomplishments on the Southside,” said Michael Hightower, founder of SMDO and managing partner of The Collaborative Firm. “If you are a resident in South Metro Atlanta, you are a stakeholder who should be a part of transforming the southern crescent’s economy for the future. This conference is for you.”
“For more than two decades, The Collaborative Firm, the largest minority-owned planning firm in the Southeastern United States founded by Hightower, has hosted SMDO to convene some of the Southern Region’s most reputable subject matter experts, civic leaders, and policy professionals to provide economic development forecasts, education, and innovative initiatives on a variety of topics.
Advanced registration is $80 (ends March 3), and on-site registration is $90.
