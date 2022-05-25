South Fulton voters took to the polls during the May 24 primaries to make sure their preferred candidates will be on the ballot in November.
In the District 61 state House of Representatives race, which covers parts of the city of South Fulton, Atlanta, Douglas County and Cobb County, incumbent Roger Bruce has taken 47% of the votes making him the frontrunner over his three opponents. These results are unofficial with only 50% of precincts reporting. No Republicans ran for this seat, so the winning Democrat will have no opposition during the November general election.
The District 62 state House of Representatives seat, which has no incumbent, sees Democrat Tanya Miller winning over her two opponents with 55% of the votes. However, this is subject to change because according to the Secretary of State’s website, as of 3:30 p.m. May 25, 0% of precincts have reported.
District 62 represents parts of Atlanta, East Point, College Park and city of South Fulton. This race also had no Republican candidates, so there will be no opposition during the November general election.
In the District 35 state senate race, which covers parts of Union City, Fairburn, city of South Fulton and Douglas County, incumbent Democrat Donzella James has 71% of the votes, beating out her three opponents. These results are unofficial with only 50% of precincts reporting. No Republicans ran for this seat, so James will have no opposition during the November general election.
In the District 36 state senate race, incumbent Democrat Nan Orrock will appear on the November ballot. She took 74% of the votes, beating out her two opponents. However, this is subject to change because according to the Secretary of State’s website, as of 3:30 p.m. May 25, 0% of precincts have reported.
Brian Huefner ran unopposed in the Republican race, so he will face off against Orrock in November.
District 36 represents parts of Atlanta, East Point and College Park.
College Park, East Point and Hapeville all had MOST referendums on the ballot that seem to have passed—though results are still unofficial. MOST stands for Municipal Option Sales Tax, and each city asked its residents if they would be willing to pay a special 1% sales tax for a period of time not to exceed four years “for the purpose of funding water and sewer projects and costs.”
Fulton County also held School Board elections, with districts 2, 5, 6 and 7 up for grabs.
In District 2, with 96% of precincts reporting, Lillie Pozatek leads over Brittany Griffin, with 51.7% of the votes.
In District 5, Kristin McCabe has taken the lead over Kimberly Ware with 58% of the votes.
With 61% of precincts reporting, incumbent Kimberly Dove appears to have kept her District 6 seat, winning 55% of the votes. Opponent Latonya Martin Rogers has 46%.
With 91% of precincts reporting, the District 7 race between Phil Chen and Michelle Morancie very close. Morancie has 50.5% of votes, while Chen has 49.5%.
