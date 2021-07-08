The city of South Fulton has reopened city offices with a limited schedule and measures in place to ensure safety.
City Hall will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
Visitors are encouraged to make appointments because a limited number of people will be allowed in the building at any given time.
The city recently updated its COVID-19 protocols in accordance with recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and state regulations.
“Although we never stopped providing our world-class services, we now are excited to welcome South Fulton residents back into their city hall,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to ensure their safety as well as that of city staff.”
Residents and businesses still can take advantage of the city‘s online services put in place at the start of the pandemic. Those services include paying bills or fines, securing building permits and business licenses, applying to become a city vendor, attending virtual municipal court hearings, applying for jobs and other tasks.
Online services can be found under the “How do I?” tab on the city’s website at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
If residents need to report a non-emergency incident or concern, they are asked to download and use the city’s SeeClickFix app or contact the 24/7 call center (470) 552-4311.
In-person city council meetings will resume in coming months as officials finalize logistical plans for those meetings. The city will make an official announcement soon on public meetings.
All city parks are now open for passive use, as are some recreation centers.
Residents can rent pavilions for special events.
The Southwest Arts Center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. for summer camps and special events. Contact the city of South Fulton Parks and Recreation administrative office at 470-809-PARK (7275) for more information.
