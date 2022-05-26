South Fulton voters took to the polls during the May 24 primaries to make sure their preferred candidates will be on the ballot in November. Results are still considered unofficial, though all precincts have been counted.
In the District 61 state House of Representatives race, which covers parts of the city of South Fulton, Atlanta, Douglas County and Cobb County, incumbent Roger Bruce has taken 47% of the votes making him the frontrunner over his three opponents. But because he didn't get more than 50% of the votes, a runoff is necessary. Rashaun Kemp had the second most votes (19%), so they will face off June 21.
No Republicans ran for this seat, so the winning Democrat will have no opposition during the November general election.
The District 62 state House of Representatives seat, which has no incumbent, sees Democrat Tanya Miller winning over her two opponents with 54% of the votes.
District 62 represents parts of Atlanta, East Point, College Park and city of South Fulton. This race also had no Republican candidates, so there will be no opposition during the November general election.
In the District 35 state senate race, which covers parts of Union City, Fairburn, city of South Fulton and Douglas County, incumbent Democrat Donzella James got 71% of the votes, beating out her three opponents. No Republicans ran for this seat, so James will have no opposition during the November general election.
In the District 36 state senate race, incumbent Democrat Nan Orrock will appear on the November ballot. She took 76% of the votes, beating out her two opponents.
Brian Huefner ran unopposed in the Republican race, so he will face off against Orrock in November.
District 36 represents parts of Atlanta, East Point and College Park.
College Park, East Point and Hapeville all had MOST referendums on the ballot that seem to have passed—though results are still unofficial. MOST stands for Municipal Option Sales Tax, and each city asked its residents if they would be willing to pay a special 1% sales tax for a period of time not to exceed four years “for the purpose of funding water and sewer projects and costs.”
Fulton County also held School Board elections, with districts 2, 5, 6 and 7 up for grabs.
In District 2, Lillie Pozatek beat opponent Brittany Griffin, with 52% of the votes.
In District 5, Kristin McCabe has taken the lead over Kimberly Ware with 58% of the votes.
Incumbent Kimberly Dove appears to have kept her District 6 seat, winning 55% of the votes. Opponent Latonya Martin Rogers had 45%.
The District 7 race between Phil Chen and Michelle Morancie was close, but Morancie took 51% of votes, while Chen had 49%.
