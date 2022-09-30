The city of South Fulton City Council and Police Chief Keith Meadows held a press conference Friday, Sept. 30 to address what the chief called inaccuracies in a recent television news report about the resignation of a city narcotics officer earlier this year.
“Specifically, it has been correctly reported that a recently released independent investigation supported statements made by several officers accusing the narcotics officer of fostering a hostile work environment, along with other policy violations,” a news release said. “However, the news report wrongly included earlier comments by (Councilwoman Helen) Willis and Meadows that no evidence was found of a hostile work environment. In fact, Willis and Meadows were addressing a separate investigation of claims by the city’s former human resources director that they also fostered a hostile work environment. Those claims were not substantiated.”
The hostile work environment claims against Lt. Shannon McKesey came from several other police officers. She resigned “in lieu of termination,” according to Meadows, which he said is not handled any differently than a termination.
An external investigation was made by the Smyrna Police Department, and that investigation found the claims were indeed substantiated. The report showed there was truth to accusations of forfeiture money being mishandled and drinking alcohol on the job. According to city manager Tammi Saddler Jones, an internal investigation also substantiated the complaints against McKesey.
At the press conference, Meadows said an investigation into the mishandled funds is ongoing.
Regarding his reported friendship with McKesey, Meadows said, “That’s not something that I’m running from. Clearly I put my trust in the wrong person.”
