A new holiday narcotics detail has born gifts during the Christmas season from South Fulton police, who arrested three people on drug charges, issued 13 felony arrest warrants and seized drugs, firearms and more than $30,000 in cash.
Kicking off the first day of holiday detail Tuesday, the City of South Fulton Police Department focused on Cascade Road, where they have seen an increase in break-ins and carjackings.
“Investigators were working surveillance at a gas station in the area, when to saw suspicious activities involved several vehicles,” said Police Chief Keith Meadows.
“When officers approached an individual from one of the vehicles, he got back in a Mercedes and the group drove away.”
Investigators arrested three men – Isaiah Tull, 25, Quanderrious Slaton, 25 and Carnegiel Todd 32.
Tull was charged with possession of a schedule 5 narcotic (promethazine), possession of a schedule 2 narcotic (oxycodone) and possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute.
Slaton faces charges of possession of a schedule 2 narcotic (oxycodone) and possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute.
Todd was charged with possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 2 narcotic (oxycodone), possession of firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Georgia State Patrol officers later alerted police to a crashed Mercedes near the area.
Investigators identified the vehicle as the same one that fled the gas station.
A search of their car found several duffle bags, guns and money inside the vehicle.
They also seized were 178 grams of marijuana, 172 Oxycodone pills, 343 grams of mushrooms, 98 ml Promethazine, three firearms, $30,066.
Investigators also charged three people with loitering at the gas station.
In addition, police issued 13 warrants for drug related charges.
