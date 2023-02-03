City of South Fulton officials last night named Waste Pro the city’s new residential solid waste contractor in a partnership that will offer collection service at just under $20 per month.
With a unanimous vote, city council members approved a recommendation from the city’s public works staff. For $19.43 a month, residents will receive weekly garbage collection and monthly pickup of bulky items up to three cubic yards.
“We have chosen this provider after completing our due diligence in considering all proposals submitted,” said Public Works Director Antonio Valenzuela. “According to our plan of action, we forecast starting service in June of this year.”
Addressing residents’ concerns about the quality of service from a single provider, the city has put penalties in place. Under the contract, Waste Pro will have 48 hours to collect garbage from homes missed during regular service. For every home not served in that time frame, the company will be fined $25, which will increase to $50 per home after 10 missed homes.
“Residents have complained about inconsistent sanitation prices and services with the current free market model,” said District 3 Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis, who co-sponsored legislative efforts to create the program. “Reimaging how sanitation is provided will allow for more accountability; lower cost; and consistent, quality service for all residents.”
Other sponsors include District 2 Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs, District 4 Councilman Jaceey Sebastian and District 5 Councilman Corey A. Reeves.
South Fulton’s Public Works Department will manage the program. Residents will be able to add other services, such as yard debris pickup and additional carts, for a fee above the set price. The program will include back-door pickup for those that qualify.
Under the agreement, a fleet of city-branded 14 vehicles operated by the vendor will work five days a week. Waste Pro also will offer a call center for information and calls of missed service. City officials say a citywide sanitation program will ensure all residences have garbage service, which will help cut litter and improve water quality by keeping garbage out of streams and lakes.
“I would say about 15 percent of the households in the City of South Fulton do not have service,” said Gordon Burkette, the city’s solid waste coordinator, adding that he expects the program to cover about 40,000 homes. “This has been a challenging time for a lot of households, especially as budgets have gotten tighter. Sanitation service is one of those things that has gone by the wayside. That causes other issues.”
City officials also will address household recycling through the program. They plan to start by improving recycling options at Merk Miles Citizens Convenience Center and other locations and then develop partnerships with recycling companies in the city.
Next steps in the process include updating the city’s solid waste ordinance, negotiating a billing process, confirming a start date, and developing recycling options.
