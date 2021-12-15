Replacing an aging fleet and equipment is on the table for the City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department as the department seeks to keep up with city demand.
City officials approved a request Tuesday to apply for a $1 million Assistance to Firefighters grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to replace some of the department’s outdated equipment as well as purchase a new fire engine.
Fire Chief Chad Jones said a list of needed items were requested during an internal equipment analysis.
“Much our equipment was inherited from Fulton County when we became a city in 2017,” Jones said.
“Some of it is decades old and has suffered the wear and tear of constant use. This grant will allow us to buy new apparatus and improve the level of service we provide residents.”
Items set to be replaced include extrication, hazardous material and monitoring equipment; fire hoses, emergency medical equipment; thermal image cameras, ballistic vests and helmets as well as fire investigation equipment.
The department also seeks to buy several new vehicles to replace inherited and aging vehicles in its fleet.
The seven support vehicles include three 2021 Ford Explorers and four Ford F-150s.
“They are in the budget and scheduled for either needs or replacements,” Jones said. “All the support vehicles are very old and unreliable. Our repair costs and out of service time is tremendous.”
“We need reliable vehicles to help support or emergency responders,” he added. “Some of our employees are driving their own vehicles because of the lack of support vehicles or the reliability of some of our vehicles.”
With newer vehicles, the department can spend less money on repairs and fall further in line with the city and department being more financially responsible.
One of the final improvements is a request to finance a new Rosenbauer engine through the Georgia Municipal Association.
The current fire truck fleet is considered critical as three have passed their life expectancy of 15-years.
According to an internal assessment, the fleet has two 2002 engines and one 2006 engine.
Each suffers regular mechanical issues and require constant maintenance.
“We inherited vehicles as old as 2002. The National Fire Protection Association standards require apparatus is moved to reserve at about 10 years and out of service at 15 years,” Jones said. “Some of our equipment is over 20-years old.”
“Problems include parts being hard to find and in some cases having to be fabricated,” he added. “Also, requirements change with health and safety features. So, these new apparati will be safer and healthier for us and our community.”
Depending on which fleet vehicle falls out of service, the wait time to get it back on the road is anywhere between three to four months.
“We are running into supply issues with some of our parts,” Jones said. “They cannot be bought at the local auto shop. So, we are competing with every fire department in the world for parts.”
