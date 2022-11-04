As a devastated family looks for answers following a recent house fire that claimed four lives, city of South Fulton police and fire investigators are working together with groundbreaking technology to find those answers.
Officials have not identified a cause for the Oct. 18 blaze that broke out just before dawn in a home shared by 12 family members. But, according to a new release, “they’re bringing out the big guns” with a forensic scanner purchased by police nearly three years ago that is revolutionizing crime scene reconstruction.
“The old traditional way was to use photos and video,” Lt. Helen Weathers, the city’s crime scene supervisor, said in a statement. “Photos can only do so much. The scanner provides a much better portrayal of a crime scene. You feel like you’re actually there.”
Although Weathers uses the FARO 3D scanner to investigate about 90% of homicides, this is the first fire in which the tool has been employed.
“When the call came out and there was the issue of people missing, I knew we had to use the scanner to document what we found,” she said. “You only have one opportunity to get this right.”
Weathers took scans of the home’s back, front and side yards as well as inside the charred structure. Investigators also used drones to capture footage from above.
Originally developed for use by orthopedic doctors, the scan technology uses a laser camera to capture imaging at a full 360 degrees. The laser reaches about 75 yards from the scanner, allowing it to capture millions of data points.
When viewing the resulting scan, investigators are able measure between two points to determine distances in a crime scene. That helps them better understand burn patters, gunshot residue or blood spatter, all of which is helpful in putting together a case for a jury.
“We used to take juries to the scene to allow them to get a better perspective of what happened,” Weathers said. “The scanner lets a jury see an overview of a scene from the courtroom and allows them to have a better understanding of distances.”
This is the city of South Fulton’s first use of a cutting-edge tool in a fire investigation, but not the first time police and fire investigators have joined forces. The city’s public safety departments personnel work together daily.
“We work very well together,” Fire Chief Chad Jones said in a statement. “We respond to many of the same calls, although we’re doing different jobs.”
While tending to the injured at a car accident, firefighters and emergency medical technicians rely on police officers to keep them safe by controlling traffic and access to the site. Jones has specially trained EMTs who accompany police SWAT teams in full gear. That allows them to treat injured officers at the scene and save the time needed for transporting them to a safe area.
The two departments also partner on diving teams. In one instance, police drones helped in the rescue of someone stranded on the Chattahoochee River
“They flew the drone up the river and located a better entry point for reaching the person,” Jones said.
Fire and police personnel also train together in emergency areas like CPR, stopping bleeding and the administering of NARCAN in opioid overdoses.
