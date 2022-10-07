In recent weeks, city of South Fulton officials purchased nine acres at the intersection of Old National Highway and Jonesboro Road for $1.4 million. There, police officials plan to consolidate operations, including administration, patrol, investigations, special operations and evidence processing.
“This is an exciting time for our young department,” said South Fulton Police Department Chief Keith Meadows. “This will allow us to be more efficient and effective as we will be able to move several services now in different locations to one site.”
The site will include a training facility and a shooting range. A public walking trail also is among the plans for the site.
“As we grow, we are outgrowing our current offices,” he said. “We soon would have to move our operations anyway, so this is a good time to build a permanent home.”
Next steps include conducting a needs assessment, during which department leaders will visit other police facilities to determine what equipment the new facility will need. Next, a strategic plan for the site will be completed. The overall project is expected to take four to five years.
“We’ve heard from other departments who tell us they wish they had taken more time on their headquarters,” Meadows said, adding that the department also considered the wishes of residents when choosing the new site. “They told us they want a continued police presence in the Old National Highway area. We heard them and that was a major factor in our decision.”
