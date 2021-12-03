As an alcohol license applicant with the City of South Fulton, if you are making application for a retail license you will start the process with on the Georgia Department of Revenue Website at https://dor.georgia.gov/.
In 2020, Georgia approved a law that required the Department of Revenue to develop and implement a state-wide, centralized application process for retail alcohol licensing.
This new process ensures the initial application and renewal application is sent simultaneously to the State and the Local Licensing Authority.
As an alcohol license applicant with the City of South Fulton, if you are making application for a retail license you will start the process with on the Georgia Department of Revenue Website at https://dor.georgia.gov/.
The process will be in two phases. The initial licensing process will begin on Jan. 12, 2022. Renewal Licensing phase will begin in September 2022.
Any retail licenses applicants requesting a license after Dec. 3 must wait until the new process begins in January.
If you have already submitted your application and started the process, your application will continue as normal.
For the purposes of this process retail alcohol licenses include:
Retail Beer/Wine
Retail Package (package stores)
Consumption on Premises (including distilled spirits
Special Events
If your license type is different from the type listed above, you must complete the application form from the South Fulton Police Department website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.