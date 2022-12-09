City of South Fulton council members recently approved a zoning ordinance amendment to regulate the placement of political and yard signs.
“While they are a successful means of communication, yard signs lead to clutter that is unsightly and can create a dangerous distraction to motorists,” said District 1 Councilwoman Dr. Catherine F. Rowell, who proposed the amendment. “Once someone places a sign at an intersection, he or she usually forgets about it. Over a month’s time, this can lead to cluttered intersections. Our goal is to keep our roadways clear and attractive.”
Often, the signs end up in storm drains, clogging them and causing flooding of roads.
Under the amendment, which takes effect after the 2023 election cycle, it will be unlawful to “paste or fasten any bills, signs, advertisements or any other notice to telephone and light poles as well as trees.”
It also will be illegal to “place bills, signs, advertisements or any other notice in the right of way of a public highway, road, or street.”
Exemptions from the amendment include:
Metal plaques or plates commemorating a historical, cultural or artistic event, location or personality;
Signs identifying licensed franchisees of the city or indicating the presence of workers of permitted utilities and their facilities or equipment within or immediately adjacent to the right of-way;
Signs identifying or directing vehicular or pedestrian traffic to or from property immediately adjacent to the signage when displayed on structures under the ownership or control of the property owner or lessee;
Signs providing public transportation information;
Signs providing direction to governmental facilities, hospitals or houses of worship
Signs used to provide for the safety of individuals using the public right-of-way or immediately adjacent property; and
Commercial advertisements displayed in and on bus shelters.
Violators have 24 hours from the time of notification to remove their signs. After that, they face fines of $100 per sign for first and second violations and must appear in court after the third.
