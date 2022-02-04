The MARTA Police Department and the East Point Police Department arrested 24-year-old Deshante Phillips for his alleged involvement in multiple shootings in the East Point area.
At around 2 p.m. Jan. 22, a shooting occurred on Main Street in East Point near White Way. A black vehicle, believed to be a Lexus, was involved. Police say a Black man was seen hanging out of the window shooting at someone on the street.
Then, at around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, MARTA had a shooting on Main Street near the East Point MARTA station. Police say the vehicle involved was a black vehicle that resembled the seen in the shooting on Main Street.
East Point Detectives began working with MARTA Police Detectives as the cases seemed similar.
Days later, MARTA Police Detective Garmon notified officers in the area that he had identified the possible suspect vehicle Feb. 4. Investigator Clickner and Young with East Point's Special Operations soon saw the vehicle inside the city of East Point and asked for a uniformed unit to pull the vehicle over.
The vehicle fled and, after a short chase, wrecked at the corner of Roosevelt Highway and Delano Road. Police say two men fled from the vehicle, leaving behind a stolen gun and marijuana.
The driver, later identified as Phillips, was arrested after an extended foot pursuit. Phillips' pending charges include two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.
"We appreciate our partnership with the East Point Police Department," MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said. "This is a great example of how local agencies collaborate to achieve the common goal of keeping our communities safe."
The passenger escaped but has been tentatively identified and will face charges.
