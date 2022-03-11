The City of South Fulton’s Police Department is reporting that “studying crime numbers to uncover trends and patterns” has helped them “cut serious crime by double digits for the third year in a row in 2021.”
Part 1 crimes – which include murder, rape, robbery and assault – fell by 17%, according to a soon-to-be-released annual report from the department. The decrease follows drops of 17 and 16% in each of the previous two years, a news release said.
The department has been using the nationally accepted CompStat model to closely follow data to build strategies. Police Chief Keith Meadows said this helps the department identify key trends as well as areas where crime occurs more often.
“CompStat provides us with a way to accurately and quickly identify part of the city where a majority of serious crimes happen,” he said in a statement. “Using that information, we can deploy resources to problem areas.”
After detecting a pattern of increased drug activity around the winter holidays, “investigators planned two details – Operation Gobble Gobble and Operation Santa’s Helper – to fight back. Together, the multi-day efforts resulted in more than 100 arrests and the seizure of 20 guns, $65,000 in cash and a large amount of drugs, including 11 pounds of marijuana,” a news release said.
The city’s serious individual crime numbers have decreased too. Burglaries dropped by 37%, while aggravated assaults decreased by 22% and robberies fell by 17%. Reductions in other crimes included auto theft (11%), theft (6%) and theft from a vehicle (40%). The city reported 17 rapes, versus 18 in 2020, and the number of murders remained unchanged at 20.
“Any amount of crime is unacceptable,” Meadows said. “Our focus on the two biggest factors in violent crime – drugs and gangs played a huge part in our success last year.”
Introduced by the New York City Police Department in 1994 CompStat “allows police to collect, analyze and map crime data as well as tract other police performance measures, ensuring accountability at all levels within an agency. Some have called it the single-most important innovation in modern policing,” according to a news release.
Following the model, different units provide weekly computer analysis reports of crimes, calls and results. That data is placed on maps to show where crimes regularly occur. Department leaders attend weekly meetings, where they must report the findings of their analysis.
“The process fosters a team approach to problem-solving and ensures we maintain a focused and unified vision in correcting quality of life issues,” Meadows said. “By working together, we ensure a safer community. That’s what we strive to do every day.”
Log In
