The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is working with the East Point Police to identify a teenage girl who was found deceased on Feb. 12.
The organization’s forensic artists have completed a facial reconstruction of what the child looked like shortly before her death.
The unknown child was found outside of a vacant home on Ben Hill Road in East Point.
The girl is believed to have been between 13 and 17 years old. She had naturally dark hair that was recently dyed blonde.
She is noted to have a large amount of freckles along her cheek bones, as well as an area of skin discoloration that could possibly be a birthmark on her right jaw line.
When she was found, the girl was wearing an orange cropped tank top with white trim, a lime-green beaded bracelet around her ankle that had white block-style beads with the letters "WIXKED", and a yellow metal necklace with "2005" with a white stone pendant that was attached to the numbers.
The child is being featured on The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s Facebook page at facebook.com/HelpIDMe.
Anyone with information about this child should call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or 1-800-843-5678 or Detective James Crisp, East Point Police, at 404-559-6370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.