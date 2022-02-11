The Advancing Health Equity in the city of East Point project is a joint effort between the city and Morehouse School of Medicine which will focus on policies related to housing, food access and land use/environmental justice.
According to a news release, “successful completion of the program will lead to improved health outcomes and reduced health disparities for (East Point) residents and provide evidence for addressing structural racism and health disparities through collaborative policy efforts.”
Morehouse School of Medicine was selected by the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health to lead the project.
“The city of East Point is committed to dismantling systemic health inequities,” East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a statement. “This invaluable partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine will amplify our ongoing efforts to address social determinants of health and environmental justice while positioning East Point to be a national leader in the fight for equity.”
The school was chosen as one of six demonstration projects across the U.S. and the only site in Georgia to participate in the Framework to Address Health Disparities Through Collaborative Policy Efforts program.
“This project will shed light on the impact that laws and public policies have on health inequities,” said Megan Douglas, Director of Research and Policy at the Morehouse School of Medicine National Center for Primary Care, in a statement. “Morehouse School of Medicine’s mission is to lead the creation and advancement of health equity, and laws are critical interventions that can improve the health and social conditions of communities.”
