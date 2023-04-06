Five candidates will be on the ballot during a special election May 16 in hopes of becoming District 68’s new Georgia House Representative.
District 68 includes parts of south Fulton County and parts of Fayette County. The seat was vacated in March with the death of Rep. Tish Naghise, and the candidate qualifying period took place April 3 – 5.
All candidates are listed as Democrats.
Taiwo Idowu is listed as an engineer. According to his campaign website at www.votefortaiwo.com, Idowu’s top priorities are healthcare, education, public safety, and infrastructure.
“Providing the right infrastructure, from roads to broadband, is essential to support the green future that we are aiming for. As we transition to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious society, we must ensure that our infrastructure can support the changes needed to achieve our goals,” the website said. “For example we need to see investing in smart and energy-efficient transportation system that can reduce emissions and improve air quality.”
Mark Baker, listed as a consultant, is a former City of South Fulton councilman.
Baker said on his campaign website, www.bakerforgeorgia.com: “Everyone in our state deserves the freedom to live, work and play how they choose, free of oppressive price increases, police tactics, employment practices and discrimination. The legislative session that just ended in March caps one of the most regressive runs of any state government. Personal freedoms were eliminated. Voting access was restricted. The rights of parents to provide the best care for their children was terminated. Local control over things as minor as gas leaf blowers was made illegal. And public education was attacked on an unprecedented level.”
Last year Baker ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 13th Congressional District but lost in the Democratic primary.
Jane Williams, listed as a paralegal, includes healthcare, economic development, and voting as her top issues, according to her campaign website at www.electjane68.org.
“Who we elect in office starts with a vote. In order to eliminate voter suppression laws and make voting accessible for all eligible voters, we need to vote the right people in office. People who believe in the same issues that you believe in: affordable quality healthcare, affordable housing, fair elections, higher paying jobs, education, climate control, public safety, mental health, veterans healthcare, legalize cannabis, just to name a few,” her website said. “Every vote counts. It's up to you to be the change that you want to see.”
Derrick Jackson, listed as a retired naval officer, was the District 64 House Representative from 2017 until earlier this year. He also ran for Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor last year but lost in the Democratic primary.
According to his campaign website, www.derrickjackson.org, Jackson’s platform includes infrastructure, mental health, public health, public education and the justice system.
“Let’s focus on healing police violence, tackling the school-to-prison pipeline, and safeguarding basic human rights regardless of race, sex, class, and background. By directly addressing the flaws within the criminal justice system, we’ll put Georgia on the right path to being a safer, more just state,” his website said regarding civil liberties.
John Culbreth, is listed as a sales professional with Mercedes Benz. He is also the current vice chairman of Fayette County’s planning commission. As of press time, he does not have a campaign website.
Early in-person voting will be April 24 through May 12. The last day to register to vote or change your address for this election is April 17.
If a runoff is necessary, it will be held June 13.
