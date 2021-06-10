If you want to learn more about MARTA’s proposed Campbellton Corridor Transit Project and voice your opinion on it, now’s your chance.
The transit authority will host a virtual public meeting June 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to offer updates and receive public comment on the plan. The meeting is accessible by phone and online via YouTube.
Meeting participants will learn about the two options MARTA has analyzed for the project: bus rapid transit (BRT) and light rail transit (LRT) and have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on which one should be recommended.
To register for the meeting via Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3V-N52lFSPm8bzLAZuJsXQ. To watch the meeting via YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/user/itsmartanews. To participate in the meeting by phone, call 1-301-715-8592 and enter access code 115746. Residents can also submit questions and voice their opinions any time by emailing publichearinginfo@itsmarta.com or calling 404-848-5000.
