MARTA delivers projects. We celebrated the completion of the first phase of the College Park station rehabilitation of the street level concourse surfaces. Old and broken pavers have been replaced with new concrete, seating, and lighting. All of the sidewalks and surfaces around the station have been repaired and upgraded. Broken pavers have been replaced with more durable concrete to provide a safer walking experience that is easier to keep clean. See the before & after transformation here.
MARTA recently celebrated improvements at College Park rail station with a ribbon-cutting on the station’s East Plaza.
Improvements at the station include replacement of pavers on the plaza, pressure washing, repairs to light fixtures, sign replacement, bench enhancement, paint touch-up, and landscaping.
“I’m a big believer in celebrating milestones in projects, no matter the size,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “These types of improvements, that can be done at a low cost and rather quickly make a big difference in the customer experience and can be accomplished as other station enhancement projects such as parking lot repaving begin.”
MARTA’s Station Rehabilitation Program is a multi-year $300 million investment in improving the customer experience through projects that range from the aesthetic to the transformative. All 38 rail stations are part of the Program, and all projects will use materials that are easier to maintain, making station cleaner and safer for riders.
