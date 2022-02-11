MARTA riders will see updates along the Red Line in the coming days.
The track replacement project will replace heavy rail between Buckhead and Medical Center stations beginning Friday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. and concluding Thursday, Feb. 24 at 4 a.m.
Red Line rail service south of Dunwoody station will be suspended during this time.
To assist impacted customers, free bus shuttles will connect to Dunwoody, Medical Center, Buckhead, and Lenox stations and run continuously from 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, until the end of service on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
MARTA is investing about $225 million in “State of Good Repair work on its heavy rail lines that will enhance the safety of the rail system, reduce train delays, and improve the customer experience,” according to a news release.
The track replacement project is a multi-year effort that involves replacing track and switches throughout the rail system.
The work on the Red Line includes a rail crossover (Northland) that touches both main line tracks and prevents single-tracking operations.
MARTAConnect, a partnership between MARTA and Uber and Lyft, will be available to customers during the project.
MARTA will provide a link to a $15 Uber or Lyft voucher that customers can download and use twice daily to travel to or from the affected rail stations.
The customer is responsible for any amount over $15 per trip and will not receive a credit for any trip less than $15. Details on how and when to download the voucher will be provided as the project date nears.
MARTA station agents and transit ambassadors will be at the impacted rail stations to assist customers, and signs guiding customers between the bus shuttles and trains will be prominently displayed.
Customers who normally drive and park at North Springs, Sandy Springs and Dunwoody stations for southbound service should consider parking at Doraville or Lindbergh stations during the project.
Rail service north of Dunwoody and south of Lindbergh, and service on the Gold Line and Blue and Green Lines (east/west) will operate normally.
