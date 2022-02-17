MARTA is looking for people to serve on its Riders’ Advisory Council, an all-volunteer group that provides feedback on improving the overall transit experience for customers. The initial council members are stepping down in May, ending their two-year term.
The 25-member council represents MARTA’s diverse customer base, with members from the City of Atlanta, Clayton, DeKalb, and Fulton. Everyone is eligible to apply for a position on the council except for MARTA employees, owners or employees of businesses with active MARTA contracts, elected officials, and anyone under the age of 18.
“The RAC offers a forum for transit stakeholders to share their concerns and opinions, and members serve as an important link to the communities we serve,” said MARTA Chief Customer Experience Officer Rhonda Allen. “I encourage transit advocates and critics to apply so together we can ensure customer input is part of the decision-making process.”
Beginning in June, the council will meet on the first Wednesday of each month. Members will help provide input in order to improve MARTA’s mobile apps, digital customer communication platforms, rail station appearance and amenities, and bus network.
RAC members will also receive tours of MARTA’s operating facilities and briefings on proposed transit initiatives, MARTA’s governance, and its operations.
To learn more about the RAC and apply to be a member visit MARTA (itsmarta.com). Aspiring members can also pick up an application at the customer information booth at Five Points Station or at MARTA Headquarters, located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE in Atlanta.
Customers are invited to connect with MARTA anytime through its customer call center at 404-848-5000 and social media pages: @MARTAservice on Twitter, @MARTAtransit on Facebook, and @marta_explorers on Instagram.
