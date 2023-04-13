MARTA recently launched the new Breeze Mobile 2.0 app, an updated way to pay for your ride with your smartphone. This new app was designed to address customer feedback during the testing of Breeze Mobile 1.0 and delivers new features to make paying fares easier. Customers may still use other Breeze fare media, including Breeze cards and tickets.
“One of the most common customer requests is a way to conveniently pay for each ride as you go, rather than having to load a card or stand in line to buy a ticket at the ticket machines,” said MARTA Chief Customer Experience Officer Rhonda Allen. “This updated Breeze Mobile 2.0 app lets you pay-as-you-go. Just scan your phone on the bus or at the faregate and you’re on your way.”
In addition to purchasing tickets and products on the updated app, MARTA riders can load stored value to their Breeze Mobile 2.0 account, allowing the app to work just like a Breeze card.
To download the app, open your app store and search for Breeze Mobile 2.0.
Then download and create a new account.
Since Breeze Mobile 2.0 is a new app, everyone will need to create an account, even users of the previous Breeze Mobile 1.0 app.
The previous Breeze Mobile 1.0 app is being replaced. As of April 14, customers will no longer be able to purchase any products on this app and all remaining products must be used. The Breeze Mobile 1.0 app will no longer be active after May 31.
Any customers needing assistance during this transition may contact MARTA Customer Service at custserv@itsmarta.com or 404-848-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.