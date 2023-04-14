MARTA and the city of Atlanta will host public updates to share information and take questions and comments about the More MARTA Atlanta Program.
The program of projects is funded by an additional half-penny sales tax passed by Atlanta voters in 2016.
There will be updates on Tuesday, April 18, (in person), Wednesday, April 19 (virtual) and Thursday, April 20 (in person), beginning at 6 p.m.
These sessions will provide a history of the Program and detail the recent updated sequencing done in partnership with the city that aims to deliver a first tier of projects by 2028.
No projects from the original program were removed and the minor resequencing adjustment was based on current project scopes and market conditions.
The projects included in the first tier are:
Summerhill bus rapid transit (BRT)
Cleveland Ave. arterial rapid transit (ART)
Metropolitan Ave. ART
Bankhead Station platform extension
Streetcar East extension
Five Points Station transformation
Campbellton Rd. BRT
Greenbriar Transit Center
Clifton Corridor BRT
Enhanced bus service citywide
All the above projects are progressing as scheduled in the previous sequencing, except for Clifton Corridor which has advanced more rapidly than originally planned due to the mode change from light rail to bus rapid transit and the segmented nature of the project, specifically that the segment of the corridor in the city of Atlanta will be completed first with the DeKalb County segment to come later, and North Ave. BRT and Peachtree Rd. ART now move to tier two to be delivered as future projects.
Other tier two projects include:
Northside Dr. BRT
Beltline NE, SE, SW, and West segments
Streetcar West extension
Moores Mill Transit Center
Vine City Station upgrades
The Tuesday, April 18, meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Sylvan Middle School, 1461 Sylvan Road SW, Atlanta.
The Wednesday, April 19, meeting is virtual and is accessible at 6 p.m. at www.itsmarta.com/moremarta or by phone at 669-444-9171 - access code: 605225#.
The Thursday, April 20, meeting is at 6 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta.
